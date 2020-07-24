Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Lands Another New Show, And We're...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Lands Another New Show, And We’re Still Waiting On Season 4

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss explains how June has survived so long in Gilead

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   stargirl season 2 The Expected Release Date Of The Second Installment:And Everything We Know

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date And Trailer Out On Hulu!

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer And More Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Sky One British fantasy drama series A Discovery Of Witches is currently coming up with a season. Yes, A Discovery Of Witches Season 1...
Read more

DC’s Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More Updates!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
As we all know that DC has its own streaming service where the DC Universe TV displays are now released and streamed. And the...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Mirzapur is a story of city absorbed in corruption, lawlessness, medications and illegal weapon business conducted by Kaleen Bhai. Two brothers got stuck in...
Read more

In My Skin On Hulu: Release Date Officially Confirmed And More Information For you!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Hulu has acquired the rights to many British reveals lately to premiere within the States. One of many British series to make its debut...
Read more

Heartland Season 14 Cast, Plot, Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Suraj Pillai -
Heartland is a television series belonging to the family drama genre. Heartland is considered as one of the longest-running television series in Canada. As...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Is there some probability for Sacred Games Season 3? Since Season 2 was aired in August 2019, fans have been waiting for the next...
Read more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Storyline And What Happened In The Previous Season?

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Rising of the Shield Hero : Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the elite animés shows that has plenty of content that is...
Read more

Tianwen-1 On Its Way To Discover Mars

In News Sweety Singh -
China's first fully homegrown Mars mission is on its way to the Red Planet. The Tianwen-1 mission launched atop a Long March 5 rocket from Hainan Island's...
Read more

Atypical Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More Updates!

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Atypical, that the coming-of-age drama series on Netflix centered on the life of an 18-year-old autistic boy, Sam Gardner. The series got a response...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3, If you are looking for teen series- Swipe Right to Derry Girls!! read to know story line

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Derry Girls is the British Sitcom TV Series, Written by Lisa McGee, and Produced by Hat Trick Productions. The Series Season 1 and Season...
Read more
© World Top Trend