Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss explains how June has survived so...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss explains how June has survived so long in Gilead

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

Also Read:   The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

Also Read:   Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Netflix Closed The Show,
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Final Call Season 2 : Did Krishnamurthy get his new disciple??Spoilers, Release, Plot And Everything You Know So Far.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Zee5 First web series Closing Call is a"must-watch" Web series. It's everything humor, suspense, excitement, an action that a viewer desires for. The Story...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Sherlock Holmes is a hard and long movie series that folks love. From the books, we read while at school to the movie, we...
Read more

NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6: When Will It Release?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Let us make it simple to pronounce this out of the box title NOS4A2, which might be referred to as out as Nosferatu. It's...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Storyline And Hints About Casting Details

Movies Anish Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda is a media franchise by DreamWorks Animation and has released three movies in the Kung Fu Panda series, and it has...
Read more

“Wakfu Season 4”: Will “Yugo” and “Amalia” return? Read more about the Release Date, Plot, Cast and Information!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Wakfu is a French animated series. Ever since its release on Netflix, it has gained a massive fan following. Released it has now successfully...
Read more

Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
The American science fiction action movie Edge of Tomorrow was released for the first time on May 30, 2014. The movie is based on...
Read more

Monster Musume Season 2- Cast, Plot and Much More Information

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Dragon Musume which can also be called Monsutā Musume no Iru Nichijō in Japanese is a fantasy-anime TV show based on a manga series...
Read more

The Grand Tour season 4 finally gets an update from Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
Every fan of Amazon Prime Video’s motoring series was asking the same question: When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4?...
Read more

Deadpool 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer And What Will Happen In Deadpool 3?

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Deadpool may not be part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe or X-Men Universe. Still, the wisecracking superhero has become among the most well-known...
Read more

Drifters Season 2 Release Date And Who Is In Cast And Other Information

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
Drifters is an anime series all the way fro. Japan. The show began to have instant fans immediately. Fantasy-based anime cherished and has been...
Read more
© World Top Trend