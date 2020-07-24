Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release Date Updates From HULU About Its...
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release Date Updates From HULU About Its Arrival On Netflix

By- Alok Chand
Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel HULU has adapted into a television set The Handmaid’s Tale. The show is a dystopian tragedy series. The show aired on HULU. The show was revived for a fourth year in July 2019.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

After You Season 4 Of The Handmaid’s Tale Release On HULU?

The Handmaid’s Tale has been in production for some time. The viewers of the series were eagerly awaiting to see the show’s fourth episode soon. But, the spread of coronavirus played with a game. The range of this virus forced this series to be halted’s production. It is not known when the shooting of the show will resume. Neither the founders of this show nor HULU has made some announcement regarding the release date of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

What’s the Premise Of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Sexually transmitted diseases and environmental pollution have significantly decreased the fertility rate in the entire world. As an aftermath of this war, the former United States has the authority of Gilead establishing principles. Hierarchy has been established in society. Women are subjugated. Handle cash, or they aren’t allowed to be owners of any house. They are deprived of education and are forced to do the job.

They can operate in roles. A number of them function as natal slaves. The government has enslaved the fertile women. These girls are termed as Handmaids from the government. The Handmaids are shipped to elites’ houses. These girls are tortured with the guys before their wives. The handmaid is forced to carry the masters’ child. Once her job in the other house is finished, the Handmaids are moved to the elite’s home.

Handmaids have a dress code. They’re supposed to wear long dresses. Thick boots and white coifs accompany the dress. These women have to cover their faces to conceal it. The Handmaid’s Tale’s narrative revolves around June Osborne. She’s been forced to become a Handmaid at Gilead Commander Fred Waterford’s home.

Alok Chand

