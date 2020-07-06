The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The series The Handmaid’s Tale is of streaming platform Hulu one of the play. The series has gained several fans and critics since its release. Season 3 of dystopian drama abandoned its audiences with a lot of queries. And fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Handmaid’s Tale.

This is exactly what you ought to know about the upcoming season of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s based on The Handmaid’s Tale by writer Margaret Atwood.

Release Date

Hulu renewed the Series from the year 2019 just before the Season 3 Finale. The Filming of this Series has begun on March 2nd, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. Due to Global Pandemic Infection COVID- 19, The Shoot was Stopped by the Officials. Initially, it was intended to wrap the shoot in August 2020 and has been planned to release by end of year 2020. Nevertheless, it did not happen.

As of now, The series’ shoot isn’t yet resumed. By Extra Elisabeth Moss said, They want to go back to work whenever possible because Families have to pay Bills and Rent, however at the identical time she said, No life is worth than a TV Show. Let’s wait for the official announcement of release from the officials concerning the release date of the series.

Cast

The main lead Elisabeth moss will be acting as June, Joseph Fiennes will be playing as Fred Waterford. Yvonne Strahovski will soon be emerging as Serena Waterford, and the past but not the least Samira Wiley will be acting as Moira. All the Guest stars will reappear if the Plot needs. There are no additions or deletions to star cast as of this moment.

Plot

Season 4 contains only 10 episodes which are shorter than the previous episodes. The Display Creator Bruce miller talking to India wire said that season 4 will be even more creative. Also, he said that the reduction in episode count won’t reduce the Storyline quality. Season 4 Plot will decide the Fate of Serena and Fred that are still being held by offenders. In a different Sublot, Nick’s actual identity will be revealed possibly he lied in previous seasons. Season 4 may also decide the future of June in Gilead.

The Storyline set in New- England, in Totalitarian State, which is named Gilead, That is overthrown by the US Government. It investigates the stories of girls who kept poor to men. It’s the plot of questioning the Patriatiochial society, where women try to make liberty by resisting it. To acquire independence is their main motive in the sequence.

Trailer

The Trailer of this Series is not yet published but the Teaser is published.