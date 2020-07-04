The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale got adapted into the TV set of the same name that came on Hulu and audiences and critics too appraised it for its content. The series after three successful seasons has become awaited with its year 4 and yes it’s been confirmed, and fans are eager for having it on their displays. So, when are we getting a season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale to watch?

Well, here is all you have to know about The Handmaid’s Tale year 4 and its recent updates.

Plot

Some theories have been doing the rounds; for instance, the viewers are contemplating if June will die since she was taken by one of those Gilead’s guards. Nevertheless, these theories are just that- theories. To put them to rest Bruce Miller told Vanity Fair that the series would finish in case June dies. So, neither June dies, nor the show ends.

Fans are also questioning if June will return to Gilead, which could be true since she doesn’t have any other option. On the contrary, Moss said, “I am not certain how she goes back to Gilead following this”. The story-line regarding this is unknown, but it’s June we are talking about- she will getaway.

Cast

No new information has been passed onto us by any new characters joining the present cast. At the same time, there will lay a chance of a new commander going into the show since June will not be permitted to return to Commander Lawrence’s house after everything she’s done. If June has to return, she might have to serve another leader or a commander.

Release Date

At first, the fourth year was believed to create a look around the 2020 summer. Although, it was later shown in January that the forthcoming season would broadcast in autumn, 2020 before the COVID-19 spread across the world. The season is said to have ten episodes incomplete, unlike the 3rd season that had thirteen.

Trailer

There’s no such information about a trailer landing anytime soon, but if we get some, we will remember to update you. The main reason for not getting the trailer is since the shooting had come to stop midday.

The cast was shooting in Canada at the moment when the pandemic news broke out and consequently, they had to stop and take everyone’s health and safety under the account. Moss said she was in the middle of her leadership of the episode when they had to break the shoot.