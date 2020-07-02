Home Top Stories The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The dystopian drama has finally shown a green flag for a renewal. The fans got the temptation to watch the show since the first season. The story of this show, along with its amazing locations, has shown its magic on the fans. The show has a Canadian background. It runs explicitly on the Hulu platform. The confirmation of renewal was obtained from Hulu. This means in another short interval, and we could expect another super hit season of THE HANDMAID’S TALE.

Release Date

Season 1 of the franchise aired from April to May 2017. Whereas the second season of string landed in April 2018. Soon enough, the show had been renewed for Season 3 in May 2018. Thus, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 started in June 2019. Therefore, observing from the routine, the show came with a new season every year in Summer. So what about Season 4?

To our pleasure, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 already got the green light in June 2019. Warren Littlefield declared the Season 4 in the winter press tour of Television Critics Association. But after the renewal, the initial release date was scheduled in fall 2020. However, as a result of a global outbreak, that which is put on hold. Elisabeth Moss broke the terrible news in March 2020. Thus, much to our dismay, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will only arrive at 2021.

Cast

No announcement about the cast makeover was created yet. But the teaser trailer surely drops a few tips. Thus, we will be seeing more of Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy), and Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia). It is in the atmosphere that Amanda Brugel won’t come to perform Rita anymore.

Plot

In September 2019, it was announced that Hulu and MGM are together developing the fourth year. Rumour has it, it is going to be predicated on the Testaments’ from Margret.

The last season ended just lately with a cliffhanger ending. The protagonist June Osborne freed 50 kids from dictatorship. But she was caught by the guard and shot on the shoulder. But Bruce Miller later explained that June is the backbone of this show. If she dies, the series dies. Additionally, Nick might have a bigger role in another season. Season 4 will continue following the arrest of Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). We’re yet to see that the journey and the following events of the runaway children in Canada. The showrunner also suggested that June might have to deal with severe consequences in the next season.

Trailer

The teaser released just recently in June 2020.

