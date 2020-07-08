The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale is an English language web T.V series. It is based upon the Dystopian Tragedy. Bruce Miller is your Creator. The Series is based on Canadian writer Margaret Atwood Publication of the same name. It is for Hulu. The Production for the series first began in the year 2016. 7 episodes released later. It contains a total of 36 episodes. The series hot obtained a fantabulous response in the crowd worldwide. Now, the audience is awaiting watch Season 4.

Release Date

The show was officially renewed by Hulu before the finale of the third season in 2019. The production was halted due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic. The strategy was to wrap the shoot up in August 2020 and launch the series by the end of 2020. Sadly we won’t see it from the end of 2020 since it is delayed to 2021.

The actors wish to go back to work just like other workers. However, life is more than just work. Let us wait until we hear any official statement concerning the launch date of this set.

Cast

There is no information about any new face joining this show. Other casts will combine the series in line with this plot. A Few of the stars cast expected to go back for the next year are —

Yvonne Strahovski will play Serena Waterford

Joseph Fiennes will perform Fred Waterford

Alexis Bledel will perform Dr. Emily Malek

Max Minghella will play Nick Blaine

Ann Dowd will perform Aunt Lydia

Elisabeth Moss will play June

Samira Wiley will perform Moira

Plot

In season four we’ll see the destiny of Serena and Fred, who are still held by prisoners and also the future of June in Gilead is also decided. As for Nick, his real identity will be revealed and it will be clear that in most previous seasons he was lying.

This season will be of only ten episodes. The inventor of the series said that even the episodes are less it won’t affect the plot. He also stated that this season will probably be more creative and interesting than previous seasons!

Trailer

We are going to have to wait for the trailer of this fourth season. However, the teaser can be found.