The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some More New Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
When Hulu published”The Handmaid’s Tale” back in 2017 it sailed the feelings of huge men and women. An adaptation of this renowned author Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same title it addresses the future. This heart-wrenching series contains three seasons and is set for the release of the following season. Fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of this award-winning show. Together with speculations going high concerning the release lets take a peek in the seasons so far.

Release Date

The first period of the series premiered on April 26, 2017. Hulu declared on May 2017 the series is renewed for one more season. It was formally confirmed that the series will likely be back for the fourth season in 2021. But due to the continuing global pandemic situation, the shoot is delayed. However, now no official confirmation was made about the release date. But sources say it might be released somewhat late. The lead actor of the series Elizabeth Moss stated”All the actors are willing to continue the work, but due to the present situation we are unable to continue our schedule. We have only finished two weeks of the fire, there is a good deal more.” We will keep you updated.

Cast

Most of the cast from the last seasons will be playing their role. It’s supposed there might be some extra cast members. Nonetheless, it is yet to be confirmed. The leading part of June Osborne will be performed with Elizabeth Moss. Other members of this series include

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford
Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy
Alexis Bledel as Dr.Emily Malek
Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
O.T.Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Plot

The previous season finished with June getting shot through her assignment of sending the ladies and the children to Canada. We also watched how Serena Joy and her husband were held at the hands of the mind. This season’s trailer revealed June being living, so her mission will be continued. Also, we will see about Nick and his truth. The destiny of Serena and Fred is going to be shown. We might also be answered about the question if June can be reunited with her family.

Anand mohan

