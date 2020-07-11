The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Is The Handmaid’s Tale back with a Year 4? Can be a renewal on the cards? We’ve got for you all of the latest updates on the much-awaited Hulu show. Let’s get started.

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a distant future in The United States Of America, that is under the second American Civil War. Since the population is drastically getting killed, the government decides to abandon girls and utilize their fertility and create the upcoming creation as the fertility rates diminished due to an increase in diseases. Of course, this is a very critical activity where history is evident that it has ever been women who have been levied under brutality and violence using complete insensitivity.

The girls have no choice but to agree to the orders; differently, they too might get themselves killed. The series is an adaptation to a publication of the same name written by Margaret Atwood, a Canadian writer. Almost all the entire shooting and production occur in Canada to portray the precise story being set in the USA.

The show was an instant success since its first season launching and has won Emmy and Golden Globe Awards also, which itself is a very excellent accomplishment and tells the show has made its effect and that the sheer hard work of the whole group paid off.

Cast

The show stars;

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne,

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford,

Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek,

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and several Other artists.

Plot

What exactly do we expect in the upcoming movie? The trailer is already released for its fourth year, and it has given a great deal of insights by telling us that June is still alive. Also, Aunty Lydia is all set to group together and start a war against the wrongdoers.

Release Date

The forthcoming Web drama was set to release during autumn this year. But sad to say, the ongoing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic dropped down all of the programs, and the release date was postponed until next year. So till then, be patient and watch the earlier seasons if you haven’t.