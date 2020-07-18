The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Release Date, Cast And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

The Handmade’s Tale is an American tragedy web television series created by Bruce Miller. The series is adapted from a novel written by a Canadian author Margaret Atwood in 1985. The Handmaid’s Tale television series was produced for Hulu. The first season of the show consisted of 10 episodes. The production of the series started in late 2016.

The distributor of the TV series is MGM television. The first three episodes of the first season were broadcasted on Hulu on April 26, 2017. After its initial success, the show was renewed for a second season in May 2017. The streaming service Hulu premiered on April 25, 2018, and a month later the show was renewed for a third season.

Season three of the show aired on June 5, 2019. in September 2019, an announcement was made from the streaming and the production company Hulu and MGM that a sequel series is going to be in production which is going to be based on a 2019 novel ‘The Testaments’ by Atwood.

After the success of season 3 of the series, the show was renewed for season 4 in July 2019. The show has been nominated 13 times for Primetime Emmy Awards out of which it bagged eight of them.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 release date.

Unfortunately for the fans, the show has not yet revealed the release date for season 4. The show was to be released in 2020 but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for the show has been moved forward in time.

The Handmaid’s Tale cast.

Kristen Gutoskie as Beth, Erin Way as Erin, Clea DuVall as Sylvia, Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox, Sydney Sweeney as Eden Blaine, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, Greg Bryk as Commander Ray Cushing, and many other well-known artists are a part of the show.

