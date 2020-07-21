The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date And Trailer Out On Hulu!

The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most revolutionary series in recent years. It is a science fiction and drama thriller, created by Bruce Miller. The Handmaid’s Tale centers on the life of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), who tries to flee with her husband and son however is captured earlier than having the ability to take action. Then, June is forced to be a maid, having kids for officers by pressure.

The tv adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s eponymous play was renewed for a fourth season in July 2019. Since then, people are wondering when will the series come to their screens. So, here is everything we all know bout the potential release date of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Trailer Out!

The primary official trailer of The Handmaid’s Story Chapter Four has already been launched the final month. In March the sequence stopped filming. Due to this fact, the launch of its first teaser was barely sudden. Nonetheless, the production introduced the trailer on 24th June. The teaser attracts collectively the pictures from the final season and a few of the ones they managed to document in March. So, if somebody has not but seen it they take a look.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Potential Release Date

As we mentioned before, The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the many series that has needed to delay its release. It was expected within the fall of 2020 however after they began filming in March, they had been solely capable of work just for two weeks earlier than being compelled to stop.

With “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Hulu has secured great success and attraction of hundreds of thousands of viewers. Its theme and wonderful execution have undoubtedly made it some of the excellent series in recent times. However, followers of The Handmaid’s Tale will have to wait to see the fourth season. Hulu has not but introduced the official premiere date of the brand new episodes. However, they’ll only be released within the mid of 2021.

