The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 – Cast ? Plot And Release Date?

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Bruce Miller created the Handmaid’s Tale. It is an American dystopian tragedy TV series. The series successfully debuted with ten episodes on April 26 2017 as season 1, with 13 episodes as season 2 on April 25, 2018, and with 13 episodes as season 3 on June 5, 2019. The show was premiered on SonyLiv and is also available on Netflix and has got a wondrous rating of 8.5/10 from IMDb. It shows that 88% are liking it according to Rotten Tomatoes. The fans really loved the show. The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story in an updated version (yes, you read right), as we said in the book of the same title. The series tells the story of a not so distant future where a massive totalitarian theocracy has taken over the US.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Plot

 Details on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 are yet unknown. However, it’s not hard to speculate on what the new season will cover. As we know in season 3 it was pretty much about June having enough with life in Gilead. At the end of season 3, we are left on a cliffhanger that whether June is alive or dead. It is predicted that the producers may kill June off and potentially focus on the new main character who is the sort to be inspired by June’s heroic act.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Cast

 The cast members from the previous three seasons will surely be back for the fourth season. This will clearly include:- 

  • Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne.
  • Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy.
  • Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. 
  • O.T. Fagbenle as Luke.
  • Alexis Bledel as Emily, and 
  • Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford. 

However, Rita whose role is played by Amanda Brugel, will not be returning to the show after she confirmed the news of Harper’s Bazar. The other unknown cast members will be confirmed in the upcoming days.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date?

They stopped the production of the film due to the coronavirus outbreak. As soon as the situation is under control the company will again start filming. This is something that Elizabeth Moss announced on Instagram on March 16, 2020. From the previous release dates of the past three seasons, we can say that the show will be back on the big screen in August 2020. However, there are no confirmations to this and no official release date has not been issued till now. There is also no trailer currently of the show as the series is yet to be released. For further details, please stay tuned.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

