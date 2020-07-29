Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart broke’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   Heartland Season 14: Netflix Expected Arrival Date And What Will Happen?

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Youtube Release date, Possible Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart broke’

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.
Also Read:   World Trigger Season 3: Netflix Confirmed Release Date Set For The Third Run
The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

Friends Reunion: Release Date, Cast And Updated Details.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
It's an American Sitcom series. The series is crafted by Martha Kauffman and David Crane. The sequence premiered from 1994 to 2004. It continued for...
Read more

Little Things Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and What We Know So Far! All Update See

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
The viewer has been awakened by the Netflix comedy-drama series according to a few living in Bombay and plot focussing on hardships confronted to...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Doom Patrol is an American web TV series created for DC Universe. Doom Patrol is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2 Release Date And What Is Storyline?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
In seeing Bollywood movies or Netflix Sequence are you currently uninterested? Do you have to watch something brand new? Did you ever try to...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
We have learned that On My Block will probably be returning for a fourth season at Netflix. Lauren Iungerich, and Jeremy Haft make the...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Kaleen Bhaiya, our cherished Pankaj Tripathi, has grabbed the interest of all with his performance at Mirzapur. Season 1 of this wen series premiered...
Read more

Vikings season 6: Will Ragnar Lothbrok return for revenge against rivals? Star drops hint

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7: Vikings year 7 is an adventure- activity historical American drama internet television series written and created by Michael Hirst for History...
Read more

Legacies Season 3: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Casting, and More

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
After Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the vampires and werewolves have consistently found a way to resurrect themselves in the form of The...
Read more

The Politician Season 3: Netflix Release Date Revealed? All Update See

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
The Politician series Commissioned by Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy. It published on Netflix and is a drollery play web television show....
Read more
© World Top Trend