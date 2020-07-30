Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart broke’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: Why Next Season Is Currently On Hold?

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Yvonne Strahovski jumps from Gilead to ‘Stateless’

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   Fargo Season 4: Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer And Read Here All Updates

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Handmaid’s Tale: Aunt Lydia star speaks out on moment her ‘heart broke’

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.
Also Read:   Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Major Update
The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

When is Made In Abyss Season 2 Paving its Way to Our Screens? Read to Know the Details

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
In seeing Bollywood movies or Netflix Sequence are you currently uninterested? Do you have to watch something brand new? Did you ever try to...
Read more

Hunters: Season 2 An Announcement Through Creator:- Cancelled At Prime Videos?

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Among the most promising web series on Prime Videos, Hunters are expected to come up soon with its second season. David Weil, which first...
Read more

Xbox Series S Is Being Revealed In August

Gaming Sweety Singh -
In a recent interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that Microsoft plans to talk more about backward compatible games coming to Xbox Series...
Read more

Google Android Lockbox is supposedly an Instrument That Google Uses to Basically”Spy” on Non-Google Program

In News Sankalp -
Google Android Lockbox is supposedly an instrument that Google uses to basically"spy" on non-Google program action on Android mobiles. The purpose of the data collection...
Read more

Vikings season 6: Will Ragnar Lothbrok return for revenge against rivals? Star drops hint

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7: Vikings year 7 is an adventure- activity historical American drama internet television series written and created by Michael Hirst for History...
Read more

Best streaming programs Video Netflix Originals

Entertainment Shankar -
8 Of The Top 20 TV Shows Today Are Netflix Originals
Also Read:   Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
Best streaming programs such as Amazon Prime Video Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, and HBO,...
Read more

Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot Everything You Need to Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The Blacklist is one of those astonishing series loved by fans on the app NBC in the maker Jon Bokenkamp. The show that got...
Read more

Everything We Know About Marvel Avengers Beta

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Marvel’s Avengers is coming out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th, but you can try it for free during the beta...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Richa Chadha ordered a QnA session on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Interior Edge Season 3. She disclosed that the...
Read more
© World Top Trend