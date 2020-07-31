Home TV Series Netflix The Handmaid's Tale: 10 Times It's Far More Violent Than The Book
TV SeriesNetflix

The Handmaid’s Tale: 10 Times It’s Far More Violent Than The Book

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   THE FIRST RICK AND MORTY SEASON 5 CLIP COULD HINT AT AN EARLY RELEASE

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date And Trailer Out On Hulu!

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   Altered Carbon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Handmaid’s Tale: 10 Times It’s Far More Violent Than The Book

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.
Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 - Cast ? Plot And Release Date?
The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date? Cast? And Other Updates

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
In seeing Bollywood movies or Netflix Sequence are you currently uninterested? Do you have to watch something brand new? Did you ever try to...
Read more

Vikings season 6: Will Ragnar Lothbrok return for revenge against rivals? Star drops hint

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7: Vikings year 7 is an adventure- activity historical American drama internet television series written and created by Michael Hirst for History...
Read more

Legacies Season 3: Is The Next Season Arriving Soon Or We Have To Wait For It

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
After Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the vampires and werewolves have consistently found a way to resurrect themselves in the form of The...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Can Fans See It?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The beloved vampire fantasy series ran eight seasons long, obtained a spin-off for Klaus' clan (The Originals), got yet another spin-off (Legacies), and was...
Read more

Young Justice: Season 4? 5 Things Every Fan Should Know

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Born Greg Weisman and from Brandon Vietti, Young Justice is. It’s a version of the DC Universe that focuses on superheroes. It’s had three...
Read more

Supernatural Season 15 Further Episodes Release Date And What Is Storyline?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   Elite Season 4 Release Date And What Is Storyline Of This Season?
This season,...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date and It’s Last Season-Ending Explanation

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Derry Girls Season 3, Derry Girls is a dark comedy-drama created and composed by Lisa McGee and directed by Michael Lennox. This series revolves...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date And Who Is In Cast?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more

Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Glen Powell is a part of Best Gun: Maverick’s cast, and his character is all because of Tom Cruise. It has been over 30...
Read more
© World Top Trend