The Grand Tour Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Grand Tour is set to return for its much-awaited fifth year. This isn’t all: we’ll get not one but two seasons of the engine TV show made by Amazon. Thus far, we have had four successful seasons with another year on the end.

After BBC decided to drop Clarkson for personal problems, May and Hammond threatened that they wouldn’t return to Top Gear. They efficiently left in 2015 which was the start of the Grand Tour. BBC brought other hosts to fill in their shoes. But, let’s not delve into it again.

We’re here to discover everything we understand about Season 5 of The Grand Tour!

Release Date

The news of renewal was declared on July 1, 2019. But, no other updates regarding the new season.

The show consists of car reports, races, and motoring challenges filmed in a large tent. In season, the presenters abandoned their pace cars and the tent and instead decided to travel on boats through Vietnam, Columbia, and Madagascar.

Season 5 will most likely be released next year. Get ready for another adventure!

Cast

The presenters will return as a trio at the upcoming season — Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May.

Recently, Jeremy Clarkson posted a snapshot along with the additional co-hosts on Instagram, which he captioned, “Now’s important work. Planning another adventure.” Fans are already thrilled to the next season; Season 5 will probably be just the thing for them.

Plot

Due to the current global scenario, the prior plans have quite justifiably been canceled. There are no effects on the location in which Season 5 will be filmed. We can bet it’s going to be enjoyable, nonetheless. Like the other seasons, the new season will require new countries to be able to explore. The founders are already from countries to journey to. Although, they’re filled with ideas so much so that it will suffice for another five years. Let’s see how can corona-virus figure in all the plans.

Trailer

We do not have a trailer yet. The trailer will reveal a lot that we may expect from the entire year. We hope that we will have a proper glimpse towards the close of the year.

