The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

THE GRAND TOUR SEASON 5.

The British motoring TV series ‘The Grand Tour’ has been an all-time favorite for people who love adventures, especially cars. The show has been produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. The series is created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman. It premiered on Amazon Prime for the first time on November 18, 2016.

The original contract with Amazon was of 36 episodes over a period of 3 years. The program was conceived with the departure of all 4 protagonists from the BBC TV series Top Gear.

The production company for the show from Season 1 to Season 3 was W. Chump & Sons. It was changed to Expectation Entertainment for Season 4 and season 5 of the show. The executive producer of the show also announced in July 2019 that they have extended their contract with Amazon for a period of 2 more years indirectly confirming that the show has been renewed for 2 more series. A game was also released in January 2019, based on the program and was named THE GRAND TOUR GAME.

Season 5 Release Date.

It was announced by Amazon on December 13, 2018, that the show has been renewed for the 4th series. The series was released in December 2019 with a special subtitled ‘Seamen’. 2 episodes for season 4 have been released till now. However, fans might have to wait for the release of further episodes due to the pandemic COVID-19. However, there has been no announcement made for the same.

Also, the release date for season 5 has not yet been announced. However, the show will return for season 5 according to the sources. Also, the show has seen a great hit due to the production being halted for season 4 in between. Once all the episodes for season 4 get premiered, the release date will get announced soon.

Till the time episode 3 of the show gets released, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates, related to TV shows, the latest upcoming movie, and many more.

Stay safe, stay updated.