The Grand Tour Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In The Upcoming Episodes?

By- Mugdha Singh
Amazon Prime videos is back with updates regarding the motoring series, The Grand Tour season 4. So keep it reading to know when will the further episodes of The Grand Tour season 4 come up. Jeremy Clarkson’s twitter handle became full of questions regarding The Grand Tour season 4. And now finally Amazon has disclosed all the information about the series’ future.

Release date of Grand Tour season 4

Hosts of the Grand Tour show are none other than Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. In season four they will be seen in Madagascar. According to the announcement made by Amazon, the fourth season is due to arrive this year itself but coronavirus has lead to the delay in plans. There are some scenes of the show left to be shot. It was supposed to take place in Russia, but as we all are aware this could not be done now.

In April it was announced that two to three weeks of shooting for the episode is left. And when Clarkson was asked about the release date he suggested the fans ask Amazon about it.

What will happen in the upcoming episodes?

There are a lot of challenges faced by the entertainment sector in the present scenario. Specially this show has to face more challenges because it is solely dependent on travelling and exploring the motor vehicles of that place. Now since the creators and the hosts cannot travel considering the risks on their health, the release of the show in this situation is quite difficult.

The upcoming episodes are to be shot in Russia. And Russia has got around 700,000 positive cases of COVID-19. Thus, it is suggested that a small halt should be put on the show for now. However, the final decision rests in the hands of the showmakers. So let’s see what do they finally decide. We will inform you of all the updates if there’s any, so do not forget to bookmark our page for the same.

Mugdha Singh

