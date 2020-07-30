Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Grand Tour: ‘It was stupid’ James May makes shock claim about...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

The Grand Tour: ‘It was stupid’ James May makes shock claim about Vietnam special

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Every fan of Amazon Prime Video’s motoring series was asking the same question: When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4? Jeremy Clarkson has been pelted with this query over and over on Twitter ever since The Grand Tour Gifts’ episode, and Amazon has shown about the future of the sequence.

The episode of this Grand Tour Presents, which will be verified to take hosts Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond is expected this year, Amazon has confirmed on Twitter. Unfortunately, the next episode, which was due to be filmed in Russia, can’t begin production for obvious reasons.

Also Read:   Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Here’s the announcement by The Grand Tour’s Twitter account:

YThe Grand Tour Season 4try again.No, we do not know when. Yes, we’ll keep you updated. 2020, #TheGrandTourJuly 7

Back in April, it was disclosed together with the launch date then being at Amazon’s hands the newest episode was 2-3 weeks from being complete. In his latest responses to followers about the next episode’s release date,” Clarkson simply answered”Request Amazon”.

Also Read:   The Grand Tour Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In The Upcoming Episodes?

What happens next?

TV and movie production is confronting challenges at this time, but The Grand Tour is specifically built on the assumption that the hosts traveling to some intriguing backdrops to create their typical new vehicular midlife crisis material. Russia is nearing 700,000 Covid-19 cases, which is likely to make challenges for filming a brand new episode of this series there.

Also Read:   James May provides disappointing update on The Grand Tour Season 4

It may mean, then, that this next episode of this Grand Tour is the one we see for a short time.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Venom 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Details

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Venom- the symbiote beast who is mainly known because of his antics that are evil and making Spider-Man's life hell. But if we're currently...
Read more

Avatar 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All Details

Movies Santosh Yadav -
James Cameron's Avatar, which was the top-grossing movie of all time until it lost that place to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, has no one,...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date And Ending Explanation With Details

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Derry Girls Season 3 is a dark comedy-drama created and written by Lisa McGee and directed by Michael Lennox. This show revolves around the...
Read more

Legacies Season 3: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Casting, and More

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
After Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the vampires and werewolves have consistently found a way to resurrect themselves in the form of The...
Read more

Young Justice Season 4: When Can Fans Able To Watch The Upcoming Thriller On Their Screens

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Born Greg Weisman and from Brandon Vietti, Young Justice is. It’s a version of the DC Universe that focuses on superheroes. It’s had three...
Read more

Supernatural: Season 15; CW Chief Wants to “Make an Event” Out of Final Episodes

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   The Grand Tour season 4 finally gets an update from Amazon Prime TV Series
This season,...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Storyline And Other Major Details

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more

Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Glen Powell is a part of Best Gun: Maverick’s cast, and his character is all because of Tom Cruise. It has been over 30...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Get To Know What Could Happen In The Third Season

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
In this informative article, we are going to talk about The Season 3 release date, cast, and trailer updates. The Orville is an American...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3 : Release Date and More Information.

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Fleabag founder and lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge have shown why popular season 2 character The Priest — The Hot Priest as many lovers have...
Read more
© World Top Trend