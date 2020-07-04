- Advertisement -

The GPS III satellite armada will eventually create our GPS technology more accurate, but we’re not there yet.

Just three satellites have been launched so far, and only one of these is usable right now.

Elon Musk lately tweeted that our GPS just got slightly better,’ but this isn’t entirely correct.

We tend to take GPS nowadays, for granted. It works pretty well, and it feels like it has always been there, everything considered though it’s a relatively new technology. It’s not perfect, and we will see signs of that in games and our map programs such as Pokemon Go that send us flying all over the map since it strives to zero in on our position.

However, it is improving, and the launching of a brand new GPS III satellite is a step toward a more precise Global Positioning System for your long run. Elon Musk is very proud that he tweeted a boast that your GPS only got better and has played a part in this.

SpaceX established. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket delivered the satellite to orbit.

Musk’s boast, which included a tweet from SpaceX using a video showing the deployment of the GPS III satellite — the third of its type currently in Earth orbit — was a bit cheeky, ever since your GPS does not immediately get better simply because SpaceX’s spacecraft pooped the satellite into space. However, he’s not incorrect in the sense with regards to accuracy that GPS III should be a substantial improvement over most existing technology.

Since Inverse reports, current GPS technology may narrow down a location to a relatively precise 28 inches. That’s pretty incredible all on its own, but that range will narrow down much further, offering precision. That’s roughly three times as accurate as current GPS technologies, but these improvements won’t be noticed by us all at once.

More GPS III satellites are still waiting for their chance to fly Just one of the three GPS III satellites in orbit are operational, and maker Lockheed Martin is in the middle of building another 10. The launches are anticipated to continue until mid-2023 regularly.

According to the company, the satellites will have a lifespan of around 15 years, at which stage we might have better technology to pinpoint places with precision. For the time being, we have to wait for the satellites to be operational before we might start to notice a difference when it was seen by us whatsoever.