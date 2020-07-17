- Advertisement -

The Good Place is an American fantasy comedy tv series. The genres involved in the series are Comedy, Philosophical fiction, Fantasy, and Dystopia. The series is directed by Michael Schur and the producer of the show is David Hyman, Joe Mande, and Megan Amram. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson. The series has completed four seasons. The good place made its debut on September 19, 2016, as season 1 with 13 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on September 20, 2017, with 13 episodes, season 3 on September 27, 2018, with 13 episodes and season 4 on September 26, 2019, with 14 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.2/10 from IMDb, 8.4/10 from TV.com, and 97% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

The Good Place season 5 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye, Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil, D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza and Ted Danson as Michael.

The Good Place season 5 Plot

As the series has not been renewed for season 5, we request the audiences who haven’t seen season 4 of A Good Place to first watch it for no spoilers. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

The Good Place season 5 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on September 19, 2016. After a due wait, Netflix has not till now renewed the series for a new season. The fans are demanding for a new season. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.