The God of War series has spanned three generations of PlayStation consoles, with a total of eight entries in the series because of the first game’s release back in 2005. So, you would believe they think that there’s not a whole lot that Sony could do to shake the veteran series’ formula – but you’d be wrong.

God of War (2018) stormed onto PS4 consoles only a couple of decades ago, well into the PlayStation 4 lifecycle, and firmly cemented its place among the very best PS4 matches ever – and for a good reason. God of War may not be a reboot, but it may be.

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio harnessed the power of the PS4 into its fullest with God of War, offering any God of War game’s fight to date and creating a world saturated in mythology that attempts to be explored. But while the action-adventure is a feast for the senses, personality risks and its the narrative which make God of War exceptional – and a sport that will permeate the most hardened gamers’ hearts.

God of War is a sequel to God of War 3, and also, rather than focusing on Greek mythology since the previous entries failed, the latest entry in the show instead focuses on Norse mythology. We select up with Kratos years following his battle with the Olympic gods. The grizzled warrior now resides in Norway with his son Atreus.

However the departure of Kratos’ wife Freya has strained his relationship with his son, who remains oblivious of the bloody past of his father, and soon it becomes clear that Kratos can’t run from his pastor that he is. To toughen young Atreus, and find some closed, the pair set out to fulfil Freya’s final wish: to spread her ashes at the peak of the two realms.

For the first time in the series, we’ve got not one but two protagonists. Atreus serves as a sidekick of sorts, shooting arrows while Kratos beats the hell out of them with his axe while Kratos remains the character that is working.

But it will become apparent throughout the game that Atreus is significantly more than a (slightly annoying) tag along. Instead, Atreus is a gate to Kratos’ softer side. Until today, we had seen Kratos as a fearsome soldier, capable of striking Olympians down and probably having the occasional bath in the blood of his enemies – you know, stuff that was demi-God that was normal. We sometimes watch his connection with Atreus grow and develop uncomfortably.

The pair struggle with every cope with their grief in a manner that is different: Kratos and the loss of Freya remain stoic while Atreus’ emotional struggles and anxieties are more evident. Kratos treats Atreus as a protege rather than a son, frequently calling him”Boy” and criticizing his lack of courage. As the pair’s journey unfolds, Kratos starts to understand his son more, and we are talented with an emotional exploration of the relationship between the son and a father.

It is a testament to Santa Monica Studio that it was able to turn a machine that is raging into a daddy figure that is relatable that we connect within away.

God of War does excel in regards to narrative and character growth. Seamless transitions keep you in the centre of God of War’s activity, which is precisely what you need as you browse the realm of Midgard, solving its puzzles and discovering its lore. You don’t need the charm of God of War to crack for a second.

Combat is currently equalling enthralling. Kratos’ axe movements feel controlled and smooth, with the hulking demi-God gliding through enemies at a haze. Upgrades provide you with more control over Kratos’ playstyle, offering lots of options when it comes to crushing.

Every second feels thrilling in Midgard, with the combat-less facets being propelled from the quips between Atreus and Kratos and an unforgettable cast that is supporting.

Simply put, God of War is still one of the best PS4 games ever – and among the greatest games of the generation. We can’t wait to get our hands and also see what Santa Monica Studio does with all the power of the PS5 to exploit.