The Genetic Detective 2: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Anwesha Pradhan
The Genetic Detective is a crime investigation show based on the unique concept of genetics. The first season released on May 26, 2020, and wrapped up with its finale on June 30, 2020.

STORY SO FAR

This series is based on Cece Moore, an American genetic genealogist who is solving a crime based on using DNA and genetic genealogy to transform the face of the killer. Season 1 consists of six independent episodes. The first episode introduces the main characters: CeCe, GEDMatch, and Codes.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

According to TV Series Finale, season 1 of The Genetic Detective has been averaging a 0.36 rating. However, the show has received around 2.8 million viewers, which is quite a big audience. Overall, the show has gained a mixed response from all over the world.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 RELEASE?

Season 1 of the show has only just concluded, but fans are already looking forward to a sequel. As of now, ABC has not renewed The Genetic Detective for a season 2, neither has it canceled the show. ABC will likely wait a few weeks before deciding on renewal so they can gauge ratings and audience feedback. Hence, fans can expect a sequel sometime shortly. Hopefully, we will get an official announcement on a second season from ABC within the next few weeks.

WHAT COULD BE THE PLOT OF SEASON 2?

As of now, we have no information on the plot of season 2. We speculate that we will get to see more of Cece Moore’s investigation throughout season 2. With season 1 just completed, the makers haven’t released any details till now. However, we are waiting for an official statement by ABC.

WHO WILL BE BACK IN SEASON 2?

Cece Moore will be back as the lead of The Genetic Detective Season 2. However, we haven’t received any other information regarding the final cast.

Guess we will have to wait to find out more.

Stay tuned as we bring to you the latest information.

 

Anwesha Pradhan

