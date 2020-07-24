- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S21 mobiles might come in LTE-only variants, and storage could be capped to 256GB.

Samsung will unveil a few new flagship phones on August 5th, including that the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable.

That Note 20 will hit stores a few weeks later, together with the Fold 2 supposedly launching then in September.

But these devices are not iPhone 12 rivals, even though they’re beginning before Apple’s 2020 iPhones.

The Note 20 and Fold two will still rock 7nm chips created by Qualcomm and Samsung, just like the Galaxy S20.

These phones are a part of the identical generation of iPhone 11 competitors,

despite the fact that they might deliver features that aren’t available on almost any iPhone.

The chip is one of the most crucial upgrades coming from a brand new iPhone generation.

The A14 processor which will power the iPhone 12 will be the world’s first commercial 5nm chip,

which will make it even faster and more efficient than the A13 that powers the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.

What is even more exciting about the A14 is that a version of this is going to be utilized for next-gen iPads and Macs shortly.

The first Android handsets to get 5nm chips will start just next year, several months after the iPhone 12.

Samsung’s main real iPhone 12 competition will only come next February, and that’s the Galaxy S21 series.

And also a rumor currently gives the very first details concerning the next-gen Galaxy S models.

Sources familiar with this Galaxy S21 development programs shown to SamMobile that Samsung is readying three Galaxy S21 models for next year.

That shouldn’t be a surprise. We expect Samsung to make distinct Galaxy S21 versions, as it was true for the S20 and S10 series.

And of course that the iPhone 12 will arrive in four different flavors.

The report notes that the Galaxy S21 model numbers are SM-G991, SM-G996, and SM-G998,

which should launch as Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, respectively.

That’s assuming Samsung does not change its naming scheme again by February.

These are 5G variations of the 3 handsets, though Samsung is forecast to make 4G-only choices.

If confirme, that will be excellent news for buyers looking for cheaper flagships.

Another detail in the report suggests that Samsung may be seeking to make the S21 lineup less expensive than the S20, and that’s storage.

The price was the worst thing about the Galaxy S20 this calendar year, as the lowest priced model started at $999.

The telephone did not sell as great as expected, and the book coronavirus pandemic didn’t help.

Samsung will probably spend the health catastrophe and financial fallout into account when pricing its following flagships, and Note 20 is the best evidence of the .

The telephone is expecte to be significantly cheaper than Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 storage alternatives include 128GB and 256GB.

There is no sign that Samsung will go around 512GB, and Samsung had not made 1TB phones since the Galaxy S10+ back in 2019.

Even if the source has access to accurate information, things may change until early 2021,

when the Galaxy S21 should be unveile.

But we don’t expect Samsung to maintain the phone a mystery,

and we’ll probably learn everything about the S21 line in the months ahead.