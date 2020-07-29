- Advertisement -

The Galaxy Note 20 cost structure for Europe leaked, and it’s not good news.

A trusted source showed the 4G-only version of the Note 20 would cost more than the 4G Galaxy S20, which the cheapest 5G version of the Note 20 will be just as expensive as the Galaxy S20 5G.

Though the Galaxy S20 versions were almost identical when it comes to specs, there’ll be some significant differences between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, according to a recent escape.

Samsung will unveil a variety of new products per week, including Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Buds Live. But there’s no question about it. Lovers of this Note series may be looking to upgrade, and they know what to expect from the Note 20 line. What about 20 Ultra and the Note 20 leaked, save for the real cost of each handset. We told you a couple of days back the Note 20 will feature several compromises in comparison with the Note 20 Ultra, also speculated that the telephone could be more affordable than we believed. But a brand-new escape from a source that is dependable indicates the Note 20 will be anything but inexpensive.

The Note 20 is worse in every way compared to Note 20 Ultra, by the display to storage and camera. The phone packs less RAM and storage than the Ultra and does not support microSD cards. Not the S Pen is precisely the same for the two handsets, with the Ultra having a stylus which will deliver a quicker response. More troubling is a detail which concerns the panel according to a recent report.

With that in mind, the pricing structure certainly sounds bothersome:

While Samsung and its carrier partners are yet to confirm this advice, teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal delivered a variety of authentic leaks in the past couple of decades.

As with pricing, we will point out that it contains VAT tax, so a conversion to US dollars would fetch us a higher price tag that. The 4G $999 could be sold for $999 (without charge) at the US, supposing Samsung is prepared to go that way. The Galaxy S20 series did not have a 4G-only variation in the US, though Samsung marketed 4G Galaxy S20 tastes elsewhere. The 20 5G can sell for $1,199 from the US — again, I’m speculating based on the pricing structure that is European that is S20.

The 128GB Galaxy S20 5G sold for $999 in the united states and $999 in Europe, while the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G was priced at $1,399 at the united states and $1,349 in Europe. The 128GB Galaxy S20 4G $899 cost in the European markets where it was launched. The advantage of Note 20 is that you’d get double the storage for the base cost. If the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra hardware escapes are accurate, the Note 20 is hardly on par with the Note 20 Ultra. S20 +, the S20, and S20 Ultra have been far more similar in that regard.

In a separate tweet, Agarwal explained the Note 20 would launch on August 28th in stores in India. The handset ought to be available globally.