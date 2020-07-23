Home Lifestyle The Future Is Here - Hyundai Kona Electric
Lifestyle

The Future Is Here – Hyundai Kona Electric

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Hyundai- India has finally launched its first-ever electric car in the country. It is none other than the Futuristic Hyundai Kona. Launched in India at Rs. 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) the new Kona Electric is also India’s first-ever fully electric long-range SUV and is offered in two variants. It is equipped with a host of smart and conforms features. Although globally, the Hyundai Kona Electric comes with two battery options – a 39.2 kWh and a 64 kWh. The India-spec Kona Electric only gets the former. Furthermore, it offers an ARAI certified range of 452 kilometers.

FUTURISTIC EXTERIOR

In terms of design and styling, the new Hyundai Kona Electric is largely inspired by the regular petrol/diesel version of the Kona compact SUV. The face of the vehicle gets the signature electric vehicle non grille look. In fact, Hyundai has added a nice pattern upfront to mimic the cascading grille on the regular Kona SUV. This is where even the charging port in hidden. On either side, the electric SUV features Bi-Function LED headlamps, while the LED daytime running lamps with indicators are positioned above, flanking the sleek silver slat with the Hyundai logo at the centre.

The Kona Electric also comes with a new front bumper with air intakes at both ends, and a larger one at the centre to cool down the wheels. The SUV also gets a set of smart-looking 17-inch alloy wheels with fat claddings for the wheel arches, sleek wraparound LED taillamps, and separate light units featuring rear indicators and reflectors.

STYLISH INTERIOR

Unfortunately however, instead of going for a futuristic design, Hyundai has kept things simple. The cabin is largely identical to the regular version of the Kona SUV. The SUV comes with leather seats as standard along with leather-wrapped steering wheel, soft-touch material for the dashboard, sporty metal pedals, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The well-laid-out dashboard gets displays that tell you driving range, and power status of the battery, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and voice recognition.

Several other features which can be seen inside are: –

  • smart electric sunroof.
  • button type shift by wire technology.
  •  heated and ventilated seats.
  • 10-way adjustable power seat for the driver, and electric parking brake among others.
The Kona Electric will also come with a host of safety features like –

  • 6 airbags.
  • ABS with EBD.
  • electronic stability control.
  •  hill assist.
  •  rear camera with guidelines.
  • tyre pressure monitor, and more.

Hyundai offers all these features as standard.

PERFORMANCE?

You can fully charge the battery in seven to eight hours. In fact, using a fast-charger can charge the battery up to 80 percent in under a splendid hour. Hyundai customers will be provided with a portable charger and an AC wall box charger. The portable charger will be able to plug into any three-pin 15 Amp socket and charge for a top-up to 50 km in less than three hours. The 7.2 kW wall box charger can top up the vehicle within one hour of running up to 50 km. The Kona Electric in India will get a 100 kW motor which sends power to the front wheels. The output of this motor is equivalent to 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque.

Globally, the Kona also gets a 150 kW motor, which makes about 200 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The Kona can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds, which is relatively quick for an SUV of its category.

PRICE IN INDIA?

Hyundai offers Kona Electric in 2 variants. The ex-showroom price of The Hyundai Kona Electric Premium in New Delhi starts at ₹ 23.72 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 23.91 Lakh for the Duel tone model.

The on-road price of the top variant Hyundai Kona Electric in New Delhi is ₹ 28.26 Lakh.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

