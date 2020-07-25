Home Entertainment The Fugitive TV Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Latest News.
The Fugitive TV Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Latest News.

By- Anoj Kumar
The Fugitive TV Series Trailer

The complete trailer for Quibi’s Fugitive TV collection has arrived. It’s obvious straight away that this will likely be very a lot a contemporary adaptation. Still, there’s still loads of Fugitive-style cat and mouse sport that we’ve come to anticipate.

You can, too, try the February-dropped first teaser for the collection just under.

The Fugitive TV Series Release Date

The Fugitive will hit Quibi on Monday, August 3.

Per the streamer’s format, every episode of the collection it’s establishing is simply purported to be about 7-15 minutes lengthy, so for those who’ve obtained a brief consideration span or little or no spare time, Quibi is hoping you’ll get pleasure from its wares.

The Fugitive TV Series Cast

Kiefer Sutherland will likely be ordering a search of each gasoline station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, and doghouse for Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) when a brand new The Fugitive TV collection hits forthcoming streaming service Quibi subsequent 12 months. The present will likely be a remake of the Harrison Ford film from 1993 and never the 60s TV collection.

