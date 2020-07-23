Home Lifestyle The Ford Bronco - All You Need To Know
Lifestyle

The Ford Bronco – All You Need To Know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The Ford Bronco is a car that is purely intended for Off-road. It is Ford’s first off-road dedicated compact SUV. The Bronco Sport will be available in five different trim levels (base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition). All of them share abundant safety features while offering varying levels of interior technologies and all-terrain capability.

THE PERFORMANCE ?

The New 2021 Ford Bronco Isn't Just an SUV, It's a Lifestyle ...

Ford will offer two turbocharged engines in the 2021 Bronco Sport. They are:-

  • A 1.5-liter turbo I-3 is standard, producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque.
  • Another 2.0-liter turbo-four with 245 hp and 270 lb-ft.

Both engines feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Bronco Sport SUV only comes with AWD and offers two AWD systems. The first is a lightly updated version of the Escape’s, while the second is a harder-core AWD system for the Bronco Sport Badlands model. That trim gets a torque-vectoring AWD system.

INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

The company will feature Ford’s SYNC infotainment system on an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be compatible with all models. Furthermore, this compact SUV will not very feature-rich in terms of infotainment. However, it is set to prove itself in terms of off-roading.

HOW MUCH IS FORD ASKING?

The more compact 2021 Ford Bronco Sport starts at $28,155. That entry-level model includes AWD, 17-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and blind-spot monitoring. Ford offers plenty of ways to customize and spec your perfect Bronco Sport. However, the price change from its base model to top model is high.

  • Base: $28,155
  • Big Bend: $29,655
  • Outer Banks: $33,655
  • Badlands: $34,155
  • First Edition: $39,995

WHO SHOULD BUY IT?

It is a very capable compact SUV intended for pure off-roading and occasional use in the city. One can however use the car as a daily commute but, it is sure to be unfit in terms of its looks and design from the rest of the cars. For instance, the mileage won’t be too good on the higher-spec model but the power is superb. Then finally, the All-Wheel-Drive mechanism makes the car fun to ride everywhere.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

