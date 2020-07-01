The Flash Season 7 Release Date: When Is It Back? Who Is Returning Cast?

- Advertisement -

Due to the coronavirus, The Flash is led back to tv. The series typically airs from October, but as the pandemic has made it difficult to picture the series will start at a later date in 2021.

In the time of writing, the series is expected to premiere in January; however, this may change depending on how the upcoming few months pan out. We’ll update this page as details about season seven are shown.

The Flash season 7 spoilers: What will happen next?

Flickering Myth Reports the following synopsis has been given by The CW for season seven of The Flash, promising more high-speed thrills and surprises…

“After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large at Central City, The Flash must regroup to prevent her and find a way to generate contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton)…

“Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But he’ll Also unleash a much more powerful and devastating hazard on Central City: a person who threatens to tear his team–and his marriage apart.”

However, while fans can expect the same stories, the pandemic, eccentric villains have impacted how the storyline of season seven will be organized.

This is only because episodes which had been proposed for the end of season Six will be integrated, in some sort, into the beginning of season seven, knocking the normal narrative arc.

In a meeting with TV Line, Showrunner Eric Wallace explained: “Because this is actually the Flash, there is a massive twist at the end of every season, and that spin is now kind of coming at the center of the [start of this ] season.

“That’s affected our storytelling for all of season seven.”

Do not fear Flash lovers! The group behind the popular show is Optimistic this sudden change could result in one of the best years yet, pushing them to more experimental territory…

Wallace added: “Amid the terror and the tragedy of what’s happening With this pandemic, if we could find some type of lemonade in the lemon, then it’s us having to rethink some things about how a Flash season seems, given that ‘narrative unpredictability’ to the season.”

The Flash season seven cast: Who is returning?

The red costume will be donned by grant Gustin for the seventh season, That will see him clash with a range of foes that are all-new in addition to the Mirror Master.

Candice Patton yields along with Carlos, as his wife, Iris West-Allen Valdes, and Tom Kavanagh as Nash Wells and super-powered allies Cisco Ramon.

The authors had planned for Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, to go on maternity leave during the season, but due to the filming delay, she could be available for more episodes than expected. It was seen how the series would handle the logistics of the situation that is evolving.

Expect to see more of Jesse L Martin as the adoptive dad of Barry Joe West Nicolet Kayla Compton, as meta-attorney Cecile Horton as Famous reporter Brandon McKnight as technology whizz Chester and Allegra Garcia P Runk.