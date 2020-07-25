The first ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series leaks are here

- Advertisement -

HBO has started casting for its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, according to two reports.

There may never again be another show that has the same cultural impact as Game of Thrones.

In 2011, when the fantasy epic premiered on HBO, Netflix had yet to release any original content, Hulu had only existed for a few years.

HBO has since turned its streaming solution into a standalone service, and the idea of everyone gathering around the TV on the same night to watch one show is now its own fantasy. But if any show stands a chance, it might be House of the Dragon.

HBO officially confirmed a Game of Thrones prequel series called House of the Dragon last fall. The series was co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and that there will be ten episodes in season 1.

Getting back to the leaks, a second report from Entertainment Weekly was published on Monday citing sources who say that HBO has begun casting for House of the Dragon.

The show will cover the Dance of the Dragons, which was the Targaryen civil war that just so happened to prominently feature Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Taken in tandem, these leaks seem to reveal the plot of the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO in 2022.