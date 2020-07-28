Home In News The first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft on took off...
The first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft on took off from France for India

By- Ritu Verma
The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets bought by New Delhi in a contentious multibillion-dollar deal

are headed to India for quick deployment amid rising tensions with China.

The deal, estimated to be worth $9.4bn, has been shadowed from the opposition Congress party’s corruption allegations.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resisted the claims.

By Wednesday, the five planes(Rafale fighter)should be in the Ambala airbase in northern India. 200km (125 miles) from the Pakistani and Chinese borders.

They’ll refuel midair a few times on the way. And create a stopover in Al Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates. Where France has an airbase.

Delivery of the Rafale jets – 36 of which were ordered by India in September 2016 – officially began in October.

Still, the planes were in France for the training of mechanics and pilots.Delivery ought to be finish by 2022.

“I am extremely impressed by the efficiency and unfailing determination of the Indian Air Force and Indian Ministry of Defence,”-

chief executive of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, said in a statement.

He added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they’d managed to

“quickly master all elements of the Rafale to reinforce Indian sovereignty. And add to the security and protection of the Indian people.”

The airplanes(Rafale fighter)are awaited with impatience by New Delhi. Which is excited to upgrade its aging fighter jet drive as tensions flare with both China and Pakistan.

Hand-to-hand combating Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last month abandoned 20 Indian soldiers dead.

China has said it also suffered casualties but has not given amounts.

Tensions are also running high with Islamabad. After India fought the semi-autonomous status for the Muslim-majority area of Indian-administered Kashmir. And imposed a significant safety clampdown.

The IAF stated once the planes arrive at India,”efforts will focus on operationalization of their aircraft at the earliest.”
Ritu Verma

Also Read:   Red Dead Redemption 3: Will It Happen? And Everything We Know
