The Final Call Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The Final Call Spoilers

He somehow lost his family (wife and daughter) and believed himself to be accountable for his death. So he wanted to kill himself and started cursing himself.

He intended to kill himself on a plane-ride where he was a pilot.

But the scenarios got a dramatic change. He eventually contributed to kind-off hijack the plane and decided to kill everyone on the flight by intentionally making a plane crash.

Then the entry of Sakshi Tanwar appears. ATS man creates difficulties for her, although she knows.

About Hindu Mythology

The Series also offers the Hindu mythology and its secrets through its personality Krishnamurthy who before boarding the flight, understood that he is going to die in this trip however he still go ahead with the travel since he believed that every second of existence is pre-decided by God, so he’s nobody to place a barrier in God’s ways.

In-flight, He met Javed Jaffrey, who had been the wealthiest businessman but wasn’t happy.



He got the life lessons from Krishnamurthy about the airport, which changed his life forever after the plane crash.

This manner, Krishnamurthy obtained his disciple now to take hi teachings forward.

It also features a gangster who finally got an escape from the prison and courtroom case as called by Krishnamurthy to him he didn’t understand that this could be his last trip for once and all.

The Final Call Season 2 Plot

in the past episode, It was shown that Javed took Krishnamurthy’s location and started his teachings in Kerala.

Now Fans are urgently awaiting to understand the way the story of all main characters moves ahead.

Release Date Of The Final Call Season 2

Though no official statement has been made by the launch of The Final Call Season two, we can expect it to come shortly. Till then, stay glued, and we will be back with the latest upgrades.