The FDA just banned four more hand sanitizer brands that are potentially deadly

The FDA has updated its earlier warnings and identified nearly 60 hand sanitizer brands that contain methanol,

a substance that is toxic to humans and potentially deadly.

Adhering to COVID-19 safety measures

like social distancing and mask-wearing is as important today as it was a few months ago.

In a similar vein, washing one’s hands regularly — either with soap and water

or hand sanitizer — should remain a part of everyone’s day-to-day routine.

If you’re picking up hand sanitizer,

you should be aware that some brands contain methanol (wood alcohol)

that can be extremely toxic to humans when absorbed through the skin.

In fact, the FDA in recent weeks has warned that upwards of 60 hand sanitizer brands

— all with methanol — should be avoided at all costs.

When applied to the skin, methanol can cause a range of health problems,

including seizures, vomiting, and permanent blindness.

There have even been tragic stories in recent months of children ingesting methanol-based hand sanitizer and dying as a result.

The most recent additions to the list of hand sanitizers that should be avoided are manufactured by

Real Clean Distribuciones of La Loma, Tlalnepantla, Mexico and

include the following:

Born Basic ANTI-BAC HAND SANITIZER

Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the consumer level

Per the FDA, most hand sanitizers with methanol are manufactured in Mexico which should make them relatively easy to spot.

It’s also worth noting that you should only buy a bottle of hand sanitizer if it has at least 60% ethyl alcohol.