The FDA has upgraded its earlier warnings and identified almost 60 hand sanitizer brands that include methanol, a material that is poisonous to people and possibly fatal.

When absorbed through the skin, methanol can sometimes lead to permanent blindness.

When buying hand sanitizer, make sure that it comprises at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol but also make sure that it’s not from any of the brands listed below.

With the number of coronavirus cases on the development in over a dozen states to COVID-19 security measures like social distancing and mask-wearing is as significant now as it was. In a similar vein, washing the hands frequently — either with soap and water or hand sanitizer — should continue being a part of everyone’s day-to-day routine.

If you’re picking up hand sanitizer, you should be aware that some brands include methanol (wood alcohol) which can be particularly toxic to people when absorbed through the skin. The FDA in recent weeks has cautioned that upwards of 60 hand sanitizer manufacturers — all with methanol — should be avoided in any way costs.

When applied to the skin, methanol can cause a range of health problems, including nausea, seizures, and permanent blindness. There have been tragic tales in recent months of children dying as an outcome and ingesting hand sanitizer.

The FDA writes:

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which can be essential for a potential reversal of effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure could lead to nausea, permanent blindness, headache, blurred vision, vomiting, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or passing. Although all men utilizing these products in their hands are in danger, young children who unwittingly ingest these products and teens and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, would be most vulnerable to methanol poisoning.

The most recent additions to the list of hand sanitizers Which Should be avoided are manufactured by Real Clean Distribuciones of La Loma, Tlalnepantla, Mexico and include the following:

Created Fundamental ANTI-BAC HAND SANITIZER

Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the customer degree

The FDA notes:

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV is notifying its distributors by customers and remembers letter via this media release. Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV is currently organizing for refund along with the return of recalled products.

Consumers/distributors/retailers which have the product subject to this recall return it to the location of purchase and should stop using/distributing/selling Hand Sanitizer; since the affected products are considered hazardous materials, don’t destroy the affected products.

Per the FDA, most hand sanitizers with methanol are manufactured in Mexico, which should make them easy to see. It’s also worth noting that you should only buy a bottle of hand sanitizer if it has at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol.

Another hand sanitizer brands Which Were banned in the month could be seen below:

Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol

Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmetics’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance-Free

Soluciones Cosmetics’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution

Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70 per cent

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Fantastic Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Be aware that you are not likely to find these in stores, but if you happen to have an existing bottle at home, it ought to be disposed of appropriately per the FDA notice over.