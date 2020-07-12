- Advertisement -

The FDA advises that 55 hand sanitizer brands include Methanol, also known as wood alcohol.

Methanol is poisonous and can cause serious complications when consumed, such as permanent blindness.

When purchasing hand sanitizer, make sure the product has at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol.

When the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep the nation back, there was a streak on paper towels and toilet paper items. For reasons that defied explanation, people started behaving as that necessary supplies would soon be in short supply and if a zombie apocalypse was upon us. It was a textbook definition of a panic that is misguided.

One item that has been in short supply, however, was sanitizer. With health agencies and health officials such as Dr Anthony Fauci stressing the importance of washing one’s hands several times, people began hoarding hand sanitizer bottles. In some regions, hand sanitizer was nearly impossible to find for months on end.

Nowadays, the distribution of hand sanitizers has improved drastically.

Still, not all hand sanitizers are created equal. The FDA recently recorded dozens of brands that may be harmful to individuals on account of Methanol’s existence (wood alcohol). This substance could be poisonous to humans when consumed through the skin.

Absorbing many Methanol through the skin may result in any number of severe health issues, including seizures, blindness, and nausea. There have been recent instances where individuals using hand sanitizers with Methanol have died.

The FDA notes:

Consumers subjected to hand sanitizer comprising Methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for reversal of effects of methanol poisoning. Methanol exposure could result in nausea, headache, vomiting, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the system, or death. Although all men utilizing these products on their hands are at risk, young kids who unwittingly ingest these products and teens and adults who drink these goods as an alcohol (ethanol) replacement, are at risk for methanol poisoning.

Before this week, the FDA identified five hand sanitizer brands that contain a list that includes the following, Methanol:

Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol

Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmetics’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance-Free

Soluciones Cosmetics’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70 percent

You would be well-advised to throw them away instantly. In case you have any of the

above in your possession. And if you’ve used any of the above mentioned, the FDA

suggests you seek medical care.

The FDA warned in June of hand sanitizer using Methanol, and the record of products has grown since then. Other hand sanitizer manufacturers include the following products from Eskbiochem, as it stands today:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Infection

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

And this week, the FDA added over two dozen hand sanitizer manufacturers to prevent.

Virtually all of the brands are produced. Cumulatively, the FDA found issues.

Some of the new additions to the FDA’s list comprise Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer, Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer, Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer, and Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare. A collection of offending products can be seen here on the FDA website.

That’s certainly an alternative if you want to steer clear of hand sanitizers altogether. For no less than 20 minutes, individuals can just as readily wash their hands with soap and water per FDA guidelines. And should you require hand sanitizer for occasions when washing your hands is not a choice, be sure to acquire merchandise.