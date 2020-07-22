The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More

- Advertisement -

The Family Man is an Indian act drama web television show premiered on Amazon prime movies created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show was declared the n June 2018; it was dropped on prime video on September 2019. It’s officially announced that string will renew then and for season 2 for season 3.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

Manoj Bajpayee’s internet television show that is superhit as anticipated will renew for a season 2. In a meeting, Manoj sated that the season should stream until early 2021, although the announcement regarding the release of Season 2 isn’t yet made.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The basic plot of The Family Man revolves around Shrikant Tiwari, played with Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man. He secretly works for TACS, a safety service. Shrikant includes a married life and a family, though he is the most excellent agent of the agency.

He is unable to provide attention. Meanwhile, he gets an assignment to destroy a terrorist plan,’Mission Zulfiqar.’ Together with his team, he kills Moosa all of his attempts, the link of attack. He, together with his group, saves the capital Delhi out of a chemical bomb assault.

Though Mission Zulfiqar is destroyed, the show ends with a cliffhanger supporting this the handler of terrorists. Story of Season 2 is not yet disclosed, but we could guess that it might include Shrikant’s spouse with Arvind, future of mission Zulfiqar, a suitable story of Leading Samer. The focus will be on the tape that Karim’s girlfriend discovered after being killed in year one; it could adversely affect his agency and Shrikant’s potential.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

Season 2 cast will incorporate season one’s stars as the story will be on track from where the last season ended. Hence the cast will include Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar Gul Panag Sandeep Kishan Mehek Thakur. In season 2, we will see Samantha Akkineni as a personality, she stated this series n an interview, and she’s quite excited.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer