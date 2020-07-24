The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Recent Information

- Advertisement -

Family Man is one of the most-watched ever web Series. This drama was DK and Raj who also directed this epic series. Fans have a trend for it. Viewers are waiting for the next season. The Corona epidemic delayed its release although earlier it was supposed to emerge in July.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

A perfect blend of direction, storytelling and acting makes Family Man an outstanding series, which created a reference in Indian web series standard.

A blend of thriller and comedy, Family Man is a story of a guy Srikant Tiwari who works as an investigating representative in the fictional agency TASC. TASC a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Srikant has things in hand with keeping a balance between loved ones and work to cope with that. In the race of catching terrorists, season 1 left viewers hanging.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an analyst at TASC, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant’s colleague at TASC, Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman AlQatil, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One chief, Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

The release date for the second season is said to be October 2020. Though no news of these is yet out it may be postponed to ancient 2021.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer