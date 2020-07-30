Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More
The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Amazon Prime is a key source of some of the best web series so far. And no doubt, “The Family Man” is one of such gritty show where a man attempts to balance 2 opposing lifestyles. It is a mysterious, fast-paced thriller string and you will continue throughout the series on the seat’s edge.

The web series has spectacular performances cinematography and a fantastic storyline. The Family Man, different from the show that is Indian, does not have even drama. It’s a thriller story. This Amazon Original gathered so much appreciation and love that its second season is on its way. Yes, we will have The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2 Cast

It’s anticipated that most of the cast of season 1 will make a comeback in season 2. Rumours have stated that a south Indian actor, Samantha Akkineni, will be having a function in this collection.

The Family Man Season 2 Plot

The web series revolves around the protagonist Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), that serves as a senior analyst for a fictitious authorities branch termed Threat Analysis and Surveillance Mobile (TASC). He is a married man having two kids. Tiwari, in season, probes a terrorist attack. He attempts to have a regular family life that is normal but seriously fails at it.

He goes to a problem between official duties and behavioural duties. In due course, all works out. However, we can learn a lesson. And at the new season, we might see Tiwari deal. Then we may also witness his consent to the stage that life asks for compromise and deal with his troubles.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about season 2 of The Family Man and disclosed that Amazon Prime and the Director are working hard on the series’s post-production. He stated that the web show has been scheduled to be premiered in October 2020.

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer

