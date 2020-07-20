The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For you!!!

- Advertisement -

After a popular season 1, The Family Man – Srikant Tiwari portrayed by the very gifted Manoj Bajpayee is arriving quickly. Thought of on the great facet of the Indian web series spectrum, The Family Man is an easy but unique TV series. It is among the most-watched Indian web series due to stellar performances from Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, and Co. For the reason that announcement of the brand new season, lots of updates are surfacing and we will’t wait to dive into them!

When is The Family Man Season 2 release?

Season 2 of the family man began shooting in November of 2019.

The show is ready to release in October of 2020 bringing back all of the enjoyable and inventive facets. However reportedly the show is perhaps pushed to January 2021 as hinted by Manoj Bajpayee.

The Cast of The Family Man Season 2

The show shall be bringing again the working solid of the. Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, and others. There are not any different additions which have been revealed but. The current cast of the show is cooking up new and higher issues making the followers determined.

Updates on The Plot of The Family Man Season 2

The Family Man Season 2

The Family Man ended the first season on a cliffhanger which left lots of questions. Undoubtedly, season 2 goes to cover the discharge of the gasoline. It is going to additionally inform the viewers extra in regards to the relation between Srikant and Suchitra. And essentially the most anticipated particulars of all of them would be the introduction of Zulfiqar’s new plan. The storyline shall be alongside the identical strains as season one. The show will speak about terrorism and its impacts.

All in all, although there’s a delay, it’s an understatement to say that the subsequent season shall be good. It’s extremely anticipated and we will’t wait to see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Iyer once more.