The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee’s Indian TV Series Updates “Action Part” Completed

The Family Man is among the most loved web series. It gained immense popularity among viewers. Just after season it, fans started its next season come asking.

And there’s a part of excellent news for all the fans. As Family Man Season 2 is prepared to come on the show. Its post-production work is going on. The acting part was completed.

If everything goes right, it is going to come across October Month.

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Twitter stated –

“Season 2! No filming!” They wrote in their official handle alongside a teaser video. Amazon Prime Video additionally shared the same clip and wrote in the caption, “Right now Srikant is on a holiday with Suchi and kids but we promise he’ll be back soon!”

It is going to also feature South star Samantha Akkineni, who’s currently making her web debut with the season, at a pivotal role.

The Cast of The Family Man Season 2:

The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, among others.

The Family Man Season 2 Dubbing Work Started?

If sources have to be believed, The Family Man Season 2 celebrities finally have resumed dubbing work post lockdown.

“Manoj Bajpayee is dubbing for his portions in Mumbai, while Samantha Akkineni is doing it from Hyderabad.

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are constantly in touch with them via Zoom calls, and are also fast-tracking the other post-production work as much as possible,”

Popular South Actress Samantha voiced her excitement by writing:-

“The Family Man2 Yas eventually… my web series debut with the most kick-a show @rajanddk my heroes. Thank you for giving me a dream role,”

The Storyline of The Family Man Season 2:

The story will restart from season 1’s major ending scene. Delhi’s fate hangs loosely due to the chemical attack that is impending and what happens next will be shown from the collection. Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension and fans will know that night what happened between Suchitra and Arvind.

Manoj Bajpayee has shown in a conversation what the audiences can count on from the second season.

“Family Man is already shot. It’s getting edited. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online,”

