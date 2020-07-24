The Family Man Season 2: Fan can watch the Manoj Bajpayee starrer hit series! Latest update here!

- Advertisement -

The Family Man is an Indian web TV series on Prime Video. It falls into the action and drama genre. Made by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, it stars Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, and Priyamani from the lead roles. The series first released in 2019. It’s based on real-life events!

The Family Man Season 2: Plot

The story trails around an ordinary man. Srikant secretly works as an investigating agent in the literary bureau TASC. TASC a branch of the National Investigation Agency. A terrorist attack was followed by season 1. We also saw the family unsettled of Srikant. It revolves around Srikant and how he manages to balance his personal and professional life. The show proved to be a major hit. When will we see Srikant on the screen again?

Can there be another season in the making?

Season 1, being successful, has put the standard for series. The fans are eagerly waiting for another season. We have a big surprise. The show has been renewed for none, but two more seasons!

The Family Man Season 2: Release date

The creators are already done with the shooting way back in 2019. The only thing is editing along with other post-production formalities. These may delay the release.

The series will release someplace in 2020. Amazon Prime Video will be streamed on by it. Fans think it may release around October 2020!

The Family Man Season 2:

Season 1 left the fans on a major cliffhanger! This is the reason why fans are eagerly waiting for another season!

Do We Have A Third Season?

Creators have started buzzing the storyline for the season. Any announcement hasn’t been made in this regard. Stay with Worldtoptrend tuned for updates.