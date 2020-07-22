The Expanse Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The famous and adventurous series, The Expanse, has come to make the fans go crazy and enjoy the show. After the success of the previous four seasons, Amazon decided to come up with the next season in the row as soon as possible. And here we have some news regarding the fifth season of the show. Let us know about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The release of the fourth season left the audience in suspense as to what will follow up next. Fans eagerly waited for the next season. To this, the makers already announced and even started making the fifth season back there in 2019 and are expected to almost finish with the shooting before the start of the global pandemic. However, Season 5 is expected to release by the end of this year or early 2021. The news is yet to be confirmed

CAST

The old cast is expected to show up for the next season. These include Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole playing Marco Inaros, Filip Inaros, and Claire Mao, respectively. However, other than these, the new faces, if any, is yet to be known.

PLOT

The plot is taken from a novel series, as in Season 4, taken from the novel Cibola Burnand. This is also expected for the next season. It is likely that season 5 is taken from James S. A. Corey’s books, Nemesis Games chronicles.

Considering the above fact, the story will have the Solar System, with the power once held by Earth and Mars finally breaking down as more people depart for the Ring Gates. It will show Naomi’s past comes back to haunt her, Alex visits his wife on Mars, and Amos heads back to Earth.

Though the next season is yet to come, people can watch the previous ones from Amazon till then.