The Expanse Season 5: Check Out The Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

The Expanse is an American science fiction television series developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The show is based on the series of novels written by James S. A. Corey by the same name. The show is set in a future period where humanity has colonized the whole solar system.

The show has been produced for Syfy from 2015 to 2018 after which it was premiered on Prime video from 2019 onwards. Season 1 of the show was released in December 2015. It ran for a total of 10 episodes. The first season of the show received positive reviews from the critics and the viewers as well and the show was renewed for another season.

Season 2 followed a year later which aired for a total of 13 episodes. It was released on Syfy in February 2017. The show was again a success. People from all over the globe loved it for its storyline, political narrative and visuals as well.

After three seasons Syfy cancelled the show in May 2018. However, the show was then picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 of the show was released on amazon prime video on December 12, 2019. It consisted of 10 episodes. The show has been distributed by Legendary Television Distribution.

The Expanse season 5 release date

The show was renewed by Amazon Prime Video on July 27, 2019 after its successful season 4 premiere for a fifth season. It’s been a year since the renewal of the show and the release date for the same has not been announced yet. This delay might be due to the ongoing pandemic spreading across the United States at a very fast pace.

