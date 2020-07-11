Home Entertainment The Exadrive in Nimbus has Held The World Record For The Biggest...
Entertainment

The Exadrive in Nimbus has Held The World Record For The Biggest Solid-State Drive on Earth

By- Sankalp
- Advertisement -

The Exadrive in Nimbus has held the world record for the biggest solid-state drive on earth for two or more years, but until recently, its cost was accessible.

The company has put the prices of its 50TB and 100TB versions (possibly SATA/SAS) on line, together with the 50TB edition (EDDCT020/EDDCS050) costing $12,500 ($250 each TB) whereas the 100TB version (EDDCT100/EDDCS100) retailing for $40,000 ($400 per TB).

In comparison, Samsung’s 30.72TB monster, the MZILT30THMLA, retails for $8,860 ($288 each TB) while your lowest priced SSD will retail for under $90, albeit with customer level QLC NAND.(Exadrive in Nimbus)

100TB SSD

Both drives come in a 3.5-inch form variable instead of the more popular 2.5-inch one. They utilize MLC 3D NAND rather than QLC, providing a sequential read/write speeds of around 500/460MB/s and up to 114,000/105,000 IOPS reads/writes.

Also Read:   "Kim Kardashian"A Pornographic Actor

The target market for this drive is outfitting looking for the storage density. The ExaDrive range has a five-year guarantee, is ensured for boundless drive writes daily during this period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.

Also Read:   Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate That Showed Promise In The First Stages Of Clinical Trials Was Approved For China's Army

The 100TB model has 5x more capacity than the most massive hard disk drive on the market and 67% compared to next biggest solid-state drive, a 60TB Seagate SSD that was established back in 2016. Tremendous capacity solid-state drives haven’t been flooding the marketplace despite forecasts.

Blame it on demand and supply as hyperscalers, hosting providers, and service providers are usually pleased with hard disk drives and NAND manufacturers are only about keeping up with demand from other verticals (tablets, notebooks etc.).

Also Read:   Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India
- Advertisement -
Sankalp

Must Read

Atypical Season 4: Official Release date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Netflix’s heartfelt family drama series Atypical is successful to obtain a considerable fan base for itself. The proper blockbuster series has revived for period...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Fans are desperate to get a Letterkenny season 9 release date, but has been confirmed yet? Let's take a fast look.
Also Read:   Dell XPS Laptops: The Next-Gen Will Be Soon Launched in India
With everything going on...
Read more

The Last O.G. Season 4: Netflix Officially Greenlights Is The Show Cancelled Or Renewed?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The Last O.G. recently aired its season 3 finale episode and fans are watching out for updates for the fourth period. Is the series...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Fans Need To Know About The Series

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Netflix first show Lucifer was a fan favourite since the time of its launch. Having an unforgettable orgasm in Season 4, the fans...
Read more

Pixel Phones: Google Has Apparently Leaked All The Official Product Names Of This Year’s Pixel Series.

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Pixel 5's release date is several months away; however, Google has reportedly leaked all of the official merchandise names of the season's Pixel...
Read more

Google has Open-Sourced Its Inner Vulnerability Scanner, Which is Designed to Be Utilized on Business Networks

Technology Sankalp -
Google has open-sourced its inner vulnerability scanner, which is designed to be utilized on business networks made up of thousands or tens of thousands...
Read more

Solo Levelling Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Solo levelling is an anime according to a South Korean net novel named; I Alone Level Up written by Chu-Gong. In the title of...
Read more

Why is it taking so long for Cobra Kai Season 3 to arrive on Netflix?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
It is an exciting time for Cobra Kai lovers with the series Transferring Its NetfilxThe most beautiful martial arts play includes a surprise smash...
Read more

The Nvidia Ampere – More Specifically, The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Technology Sankalp -
The Nvidia Ampere -- more specifically, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 -- might be the most expected product in the computing world, and as...
Read more

Extraction 2: Will There Come Another Bone-Rattling Sequel?

Movies Alok Chand -
Extraction is a 2020 American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. Any Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, F Fernando...
Read more
© World Top Trend