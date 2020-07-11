- Advertisement -

The Exadrive in Nimbus has held the world record for the biggest solid-state drive on earth for two or more years, but until recently, its cost was accessible.

The company has put the prices of its 50TB and 100TB versions (possibly SATA/SAS) on line, together with the 50TB edition (EDDCT020/EDDCS050) costing $12,500 ($250 each TB) whereas the 100TB version (EDDCT100/EDDCS100) retailing for $40,000 ($400 per TB).

In comparison, Samsung’s 30.72TB monster, the MZILT30THMLA, retails for $8,860 ($288 each TB) while your lowest priced SSD will retail for under $90, albeit with customer level QLC NAND.(Exadrive in Nimbus)

100TB SSD

Both drives come in a 3.5-inch form variable instead of the more popular 2.5-inch one. They utilize MLC 3D NAND rather than QLC, providing a sequential read/write speeds of around 500/460MB/s and up to 114,000/105,000 IOPS reads/writes.

The target market for this drive is outfitting looking for the storage density. The ExaDrive range has a five-year guarantee, is ensured for boundless drive writes daily during this period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.

The 100TB model has 5x more capacity than the most massive hard disk drive on the market and 67% compared to next biggest solid-state drive, a 60TB Seagate SSD that was established back in 2016. Tremendous capacity solid-state drives haven’t been flooding the marketplace despite forecasts.

Blame it on demand and supply as hyperscalers, hosting providers, and service providers are usually pleased with hard disk drives and NAND manufacturers are only about keeping up with demand from other verticals (tablets, notebooks etc.).