The Entire Team Of Mirzapur 2 With Ali Fazal Is In The Works, The Struggle Is Going On For An Early Release

Mirzapur 2’s team with Ali Fazal has now reached the studio for dubbing. It now appears that Amazon Prime Video is ready soon to release the second season of its successful show. The actors of ‘Mirzapur 2’ posted a series of photographs on social media resuming their dubbing session. A few days later, lead actor Ali Fazal of the series posted a picture of all the actors. A few days before everyone was working remotely due to the lockdown, this is the first time the cast has come together for dubbing.

Apart from key members of the cast, including Shweta Tripathi, people from the production team also joined the Seaham. The actors ensured that everyone would maintain social distance. Ali said about this, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown. Then it is great to come to work because it has been an unusually long break. We shot the show a long time ago, so it took us a while to get back on track. Every actor usually comes on his own time for dubbing, but we met when everyone’s time collided. Studio rules are clear, allowing only one artist at a time. We dub in a fully sanitized studio. ”

Regarding Mirzapur, one of the favorite shows of Amazon Prime, Ali says, “The pressure on the show is now increasing. We were always underestimated but always got immense love from the audience. The show is delayed due to the epidemic creating a new atmosphere. Throughout the lockdown, fans kept questioning us. We have eyes on me, and I hope the audience will be a bit generous and patient.”

Ali Fazal says, “There is no scope for fear. I am very happy to be back at work. We cannot be a victim of fear, nor is it our end as people are understanding. Nothing is going to be achieved by fear.”. We need to be vigilant. “

