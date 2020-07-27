The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Platforms, Gameplay, Setting And Story

- Advertisement -

Occasionally a game feels as though it came out a hell of a lot more recently than it did, along with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim must be installed there on this list. Countless re-releases and ports of this game have masked the fact that it’s been 9 years since it first came out.

Best of all, we are aware that programmers Bethesda are in some form working on it, but discharge sounds like it could be quite a while away.

We’ve gathered everything we know about The Elder Scrolls VI right here for your browsing pleasure, regardless.

Release Date

The trailer we have embedded above is about as official as information has come about The Elder Scrolls 6 – it was shown off by Bethesda in E3 back in 2018 to a massive reception. Fans, understandably, got excited about the possibility that they would be adventuring around a brand new game world in a couple of years.

So, if we say that overdue 2022 could be a possible launch window for another game, we expect that’s not too disappointing.

Setting and Story

Even if it is a while off, though, we can still make some educated guesses about the content of the game, thankfully. To begin with, it is almost sure to be put in Tamriel, the literary continent that’s placed every Elder Scrolls game up to now, and which is made up of several areas, which have changed throughout its foundation.

Many preceding The Elder Scrolls games adopt these areas in their names – Skyrim, Hammerfell, and so on – so it’s widely assumed that TES6 will follow suit.

However, what will the title and setting be? There are numerous choices – Valenwood, Elsweyr, Akavir, and more – but we forecast that it will. Go one of two ways.

Platforms

What we can be more confident about is exactly what platforms the game is very likely to come to – we can now be fairly certain it’s a next-gen just title. While the PS3 and Xbox One may still be receiving new games at a couple of years, we doubt they will be able to handle what Bethesda cooks.

Gameplay

When it comes to gameplay, there are also some safe assumptions that we can make about everything you may expect from TES6, irrespective of setting. It’ll almost certainly be a conventional role-playing game that lets you choose your adventurer and path through the game universe. You will have the ability to play first-person and third-person modes and might make a spellcaster, warrior, slick-tongued burglar, or stealthy assassin – or another combination of traits.