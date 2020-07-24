The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Gameplay, Story And Location

- Advertisement -

Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series has been dormant for almost a decade, and fans just have a few particulars about The Elder Scrolls 6 to make the wait more bearable. Still, rumors, official Bethesda statements, and The Elder Scrolls 6’s teaser trailer provide fans a few good ideas about once the game’s launch date maybe, in addition to some hints at its possible location, gameplay, and story.

Release Date

Several rumors and presumed leaks have cropped up since the first announcement, like the one claiming The Elder Scrolls 6 would release in 2025, but those have so far proved baseless. Still, with just straightforward info about the sport “decades” off, 2025 might not be a bad guess for The Elder Scrolls 6’s release. Though Bethesda may have been hiring Elder Scrolls 6 programmers earlier this season, Hines’ phrasing implies more information could be at least two decades out. Unless Bethesda announces and releases the game in precisely the same season (as it did for Fallout 4), The Elder Scrolls 6 likely won’t launch until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.

Location

While there was no insider knowledge to establish these claims, it’s once again not a bad guess. Screen Rant’s evaluation of the primary teaser found Hammerfell and High Rock to become The Elder Scrolls 6’s most likely places, based on the landscape and structure displayed in the trailer. Both of these states appeared in 1996’s The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, therefore it would surely be interesting for the primary show to revisit them in HD. The teaser was so vague that Bethesda could only set The Elder Scrolls 6 anyplace and accommodate part of its setting to suit the trailer.

Story & Gameplay

Bethesda hasn’t yet released any Elder Scrolls 6 gameplay footage, and, as lovers know nothing concrete about the game’s setting, its own story is also up in the atmosphere. Certain statements from the company offer at least a notion of the way The Elder Scrolls 6 vary from its predecessors in these regions, however. In the Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said a “job in pre-production getting a new animation system.” It’s not clear if that is The Elder Scrolls 6 or another game Pete Hines said, but since that project will launch before Elder Scrolls, it is probably Elder Scrolls 6 will use the new system in any event. New animations may mean pumped battle – something many fans want to see changed for The Elder Scrolls 6.