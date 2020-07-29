The Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Gameplay, Location And Races

- Advertisement -

The Elder Scrolls VI has been requested by fans for quite a very long time now, and as a result of the E3 2018 announcement, we finally have confirmation that Bethesda intends to create it.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has indicated that the studio’s focus will be on Starfield first and then will shift to The Elder Scrolls VI. Bethesda senior vice president Peter Hines says not to anticipate Elder Scrolls 6 news until years from now.

Even though we don’t have an official launch date for The Elder Scrolls VI, we do know a little bit about where it could occur, thanks to some dedicated fans. Keep reading for more details on everything we know about The Elder Scrolls VI.

Release Date

In the time of writing, a release date for The Elder Scrolls VI has not yet been declared. While the game was confirmed by Bethesda, it seems another installment in the franchise will not be coming anytime soon. Talking to IGN, Bethesda’s Todd Howard indicated that The Elder Scrolls VI wouldn’t happen until Bethesda’s Starfield was released, which also doesn’t have a launch date at the time of composing.

Howard confirmed the Elder Scrolls VI would not be launching on the Xbox One and PS4 console generation, indicating that it will likely see an Xbox collection X and PlayStation 5 launch.

Gameplay

However, in our meeting with Todd Howard, he explained, “This is a game we will need to design for people to perform for a decade at least.” He continued, “When they [the players] eventually see the game and what we have in your mind, they’ll know the gap more in terms of technologies and exactly what we wanted to perform.”

Location

At E3 2018, Bethesda showed a brief teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI, which seems to indicate the location of the game. The teaser shows off a fog-filled valley, an old ruined fort, a town across the water’s edge, and a coastline, which leads us to believe The Elder Scrolls VI location could be set in High Rock.

Races

At the time of writing, there’s been no announcement from Bethesda about which races will look and be playable in The Elder Scrolls VI. You will find ten races in Skyrim, all of which made appearances in previous games. It seems likely that some, if not all, of those races, may also appear in The Elder Scrolls VI. However, we’ll have to wait for more information out of Bethesda before we could say for certain.