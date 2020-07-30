earth turns into a snowball with no sunlight.

- Advertisement -

The earth turns into snowball with no sunlight.

Earth experienced two ice-age-like periods from the distant past, and researchers are not sure what caused them.

Theories include volcanic action that blocked out the Sun or intense cloud formation which cast shadows across the planet.

Understanding why those”Snowball Earth” intervals happen is critical to predicting them later on.

Earth has endured some incredible changes over its several billion decades of life. The most striking shift that most of us are aware of has been that the asteroid attack and aftermath which killed off most of the dinosaurs and gave miniature mammals a chance to flourish and evolve

But Earth has seen at least two other world-changing events that resulted in the world to input deep freezes.

By comparison, the cause of these ice ages remains cloudy; the frosting over of Earth makes perfect sense from a scientific standpoint. When we were farther away, the Earth wouldn’t get enough radiation (heating ), and also the water on the planet’s surface would freeze.

It’s also a significant deal with regards to how we view exoplanets. Right now, astronomers have a relatively rigid set of criteria when it comes to declaring a planet habitable.

If those kinds of cold snaps exist elsewhere — and at this time, there is no reason to believe they would not — then planets people think could be habitable may not be, or spheres which initially seem to be outside of their habitable zone could actually have requirements to support life in some kind you could have a world that stays well within the classical habitable zone.

“This highlights is the notion that there is much more nuance in the idea of habitability.”