The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Trailer And Many More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The Dragon Prince is a web television show that is a dream.

The show first premiered on September 14, 2018, on the service Netflix.

It’s made for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and produced by Bardel Entertainment by Wonderstorm and animated.

So they expect the Season to fall and are also hyped up.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has weighed in saying: “We anticipate’ The Dragon Prince’ season 4 to release sooner or later in May 2020.”

But as of now, The Dragon Prince season 4 official release hasn’t yet been confirmed. At the moment, Netflix has yet to announce plans for another Season.

The Dragon Prince team revealed their plans at San Diego Comic-Con for seasons 4 and 5 and a lot more.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer

Let us have a look at their routine for release date and the trailer release time to the show.

The trailer was released at the San Diego Comic-Con, two months before the first Season was released in September 2018.

The second season was declared in October 2018 and was released on February 15, 2019.

We anticipate the trailer to be released before the release of the Season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4

The story revolves around the magical land of Xadia.

The magic there’s derived from six chief sources: Sun, Moon, Stars, Stars, Earth, and Ocean.

Centuries ago, the dragons, elves, and people of Xadia dwelt in peace. However, humans, being not able to work with magic started with dark occult magic.

